Grouplove cancels upcoming show in Wichita
Grouplove, a rising alt-rock band known for its hits "Tongue Tied" and "Ways To Go," announced Wednesday the cancellation of their Wichita show, as well as much of their spring tour. The cancellation stems from ongoing complications from an injury to singer Hannah Hooper's vocal cords.
