Grass fire shuts down K-96 in northeast Wichita
A discarded cigarette is being blamed for a grass fire that shut down a portion of K-96 in northeast Wichita for nearly half an hour Saturday night. The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at K-96 near the Hillside exit, Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.
