Furniture helps tell story of early Wichita

The furniture of J.R. Mead, one of Wichita's earliest pioneers and settlers, has been restored, re-upholstered and polished to once again be on display, this time at Old Cowtown Museum. The pieces - a settee, four chairs, a table and a trunk - date to the late 19th century and are in the Eastlake style, known for its decorative carvings and natural wood grain finishes.

