Furniture helps tell story of early Wichita
The furniture of J.R. Mead, one of Wichita's earliest pioneers and settlers, has been restored, re-upholstered and polished to once again be on display, this time at Old Cowtown Museum. The pieces - a settee, four chairs, a table and a trunk - date to the late 19th century and are in the Eastlake style, known for its decorative carvings and natural wood grain finishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|1 hr
|Autistic mormon
|13
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|21 hr
|Bebpennington
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Jan 26
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC