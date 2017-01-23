Federal suits in fatal shootings by Wichita police officers dismissed
Federal civil rights lawsuits accusing the city of Wichita and some of its police officers of wrongdoing in two fatal shootings have been dismissed by federal judges presiding over the cases. The suits, which each sought more than $75,000 in damages, were brought by the families of Troy Lanning II and Karen Jackson, who were killed by Wichita police officers in 2012.
