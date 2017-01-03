Family tragedy prompts message: a Stay off the icea
That was the blunt message from Brent Holman, a Wichita Fire Rescue captain, after learning about a family of three that fell through the ice on a pond in a Moundridge park Friday afternoon. Two of the family members - an 8-year-old boy and his mother - died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|11 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|45
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC