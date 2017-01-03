Family falls through ice on pond in Moundridge; mother, son die
All three members of the family - including an 8-year-old boy - fell through the ice that had formed on the lake on the north end of William P. Pack Memorial Park on Friday afternoon, according to a statement released by Moundridge Police Chief Jay Kessler. Emergency services were alerted just after 3:30 p.m. about the incident at the park in Moundridge, which is in McPherson County about 45 miles north of Wichita.
