Family falls through ice on pond in M...

Family falls through ice on pond in Moundridge; mother, son die

12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

All three members of the family - including an 8-year-old boy - fell through the ice that had formed on the lake on the north end of William P. Pack Memorial Park on Friday afternoon, according to a statement released by Moundridge Police Chief Jay Kessler. Emergency services were alerted just after 3:30 p.m. about the incident at the park in Moundridge, which is in McPherson County about 45 miles north of Wichita.

