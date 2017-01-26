Escaped beaver featured on 2017 Riverfest poster
Wichita Festivals on Friday revealed the official artwork for Riverfest 2017, which was created by local duo Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis. The poster, which is a playful nod to "Washington Crossing the Delaware," features a hand-drawn Admiral Windwagon Smith crossing the Arkansas River in the Waterwagon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Thu
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC