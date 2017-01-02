Editorial: Child care is too expensiv...

Editorial: Child care is too expensive in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Lead teacher Nikki Rowland and a group of 4- and 5-year-olds react to a song they are listening to during an activity at the YMCA of Topeka preschool and child care center. Finding quality, affordable child care is difficult for Kansas families, according to The Care Index, a research collaboration between the New America think tank, Care.com and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten (May '16) 18 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 43
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
in search of Dec 21 peter long prong 2
drunk bar regular *bartenders beware* Dec 14 vicsim 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC