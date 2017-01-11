Driver hits 84-year-old woman, leaves scene
An 84-year-old woman was the victim of a hit-and-run after attempting to cross a west Wichita street Tuesday afternoon, Wichita police said. Officer Charley Davidson said the incident took place in the 10500 block of West Central, near the Maize intersection, at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|45
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC