Dollar General has a fire problem, officials say
That's the message from current and former federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials, who've been admonishing the company for years. At one store in Wichita, Kansas, merchandise piled up, blocking an exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Mon
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|43
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC