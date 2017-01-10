Despite arrests, officials interviewing more people in triple killing

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder addresses the media regarding the apprehension of Jereme Nelson and Myrta Rangel in Mexico in connection with Oct. 30 triple homicide in Moundridge of Travis Street, Richard Prouty and Angela Graevs. A Harvey County official said Friday that there may be more people peripherally involved in the killing of three people near Moundridge, but it's thought that the two people primarily responsible are sitting in a California jail, awaiting extradition.

