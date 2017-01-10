Despite arrests, officials interviewing more people in triple killing
Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder addresses the media regarding the apprehension of Jereme Nelson and Myrta Rangel in Mexico in connection with Oct. 30 triple homicide in Moundridge of Travis Street, Richard Prouty and Angela Graevs. A Harvey County official said Friday that there may be more people peripherally involved in the killing of three people near Moundridge, but it's thought that the two people primarily responsible are sitting in a California jail, awaiting extradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|14 hr
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Thu
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Thu
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC