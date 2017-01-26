Customers confused which Wichita Ital...

Customers confused which Wichita Italian restaurant was closed by fire

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A fire that happened more than a week ago did enough damage to one south Wichita restaurant that the owner decided not to reopen it. The problem, says Marchello's owner Mickey Afsharpour, is that people are confused about which restaurant that was.

