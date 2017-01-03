Cultural grants available for 2018 Th...

Cultural grants available for 2018 The City of Wichita Cultural Arts...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFDI

The City of Wichita Cultural Arts Funding grant applications are available to all non-profit arts and cultural organizations for the 2018 year. Three grant opportunities include the Cultural Funding grant, the Developing Arts grant, and the Artist Access grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Sun Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Bryan Wooten (May '16) Sat Bryan Wooten is a... 45
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,227

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC