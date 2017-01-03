Cultural grants available for 2018 The City of Wichita Cultural Arts...
The City of Wichita Cultural Arts Funding grant applications are available to all non-profit arts and cultural organizations for the 2018 year. Three grant opportunities include the Cultural Funding grant, the Developing Arts grant, and the Artist Access grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFDI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Sat
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|45
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC