Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates pops up in west Wichita
Various kinds of pop-up stores have popped up in Wichita in the past few years to sell everything from crafts to clothing, but here's one surely most shoppers can get behind: chocolate. Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates will have a valentine's pop-up store at NewMarket Square from Feb. 1 through Feb. 19. "It is a never-ending line of people asking us to consider putting a store on the west side," says Cocoa Dolce CEO Beth Tully .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|13 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC