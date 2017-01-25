Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates pops u...

Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates pops up in west Wichita

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Various kinds of pop-up stores have popped up in Wichita in the past few years to sell everything from crafts to clothing, but here's one surely most shoppers can get behind: chocolate. Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates will have a valentine's pop-up store at NewMarket Square from Feb. 1 through Feb. 19. "It is a never-ending line of people asking us to consider putting a store on the west side," says Cocoa Dolce CEO Beth Tully .

