Carnegie Hall invite leaves Wichita students in fundraising scramble
It involves generous amounts of practice, but for the Wichita choir, the way to New York is paved by work outside of the rehearsal hall. The singers in Danny Darrington's Lady Panthers group perform at City Hall last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|7 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|43
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC