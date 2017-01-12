Burst of sunshine delays a " but doesna t derail a " ice storm in Wichita area
A few hours of sunshine in the Wichita area Saturday warmed temperatures well above freezing by early afternoon, pushing back the local arrival of the ice storm expected to grip most of Kansas this weekend. "It's going to show its hand here pretty soon," National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Cook said early Saturday afternoon of the ice storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC