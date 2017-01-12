Brunt of ice storm misses Wichita
The weekend ice storm that threatened to wreak havoc on south-central Kansas appeared to go out with a whimper Sunday afternoon. Trees and other elevated surfaces were left with a layer of glazed ice Sunday morning, but road conditions - despite being wet from overnight precipitation - were not hazardous in most places.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
