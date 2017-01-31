Brownback, Kobach voice support for Trumpa s immigration order
Then-President-elect Trump, left, greets Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach before a meeting at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kobach says he had a hand in crafting Trump's executive order on immigration. Gov. Sam Brownback delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Kansas Legislature on Jan. 10. Brownback says he supports President Trump's executive order on immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse
|22 hr
|Fearful
|21
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|23 hr
|anonymous
|23
|Bryan Wooten
|Mon
|clb
|3
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC