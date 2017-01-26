Bonnie Bing, Dick Honeyman this yeara s Sweet Humanitarians
Bonnie Bing Honeyman and Dick Honeyman are being honored as the Sweet Humanitarians of the Year in an event Feb. 24 at the Abode Venue. Physician Donna Sweet, a world-renowned HIV/AIDS expert, created the award in 2005 to recognize those who make significant contributions in the Wichita community.
