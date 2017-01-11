Big conservative donor Charles Koch g...

Big conservative donor Charles Koch giving $25.6M to research center for black colleges

"Education transformed my life, and I've committed to do all I can to give others that same opportunity," Koch said in a statement Wednesday evening. Billionaire Charles Koch, a prominent backer of conservative political causes, is giving $25.6 million to enable scholars at historically black universities to research education, criminal justice and entrepreneurship in communities plagued by high crime and other social ills.

