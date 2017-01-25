Beloved Wichita firefighter dies unexpectedly
Hearts were heavy across the Wichita firefighter community on Wednesday as news of the death of one of their own began to settle in. Collis Grisby, a graduate of Northwest High School and a longtime member of the Wichita Fire Department, died unexpectedly this week, according to the department.
