An ice storm has its eyes on Kansas
The timing and intensity of the event remain unclear this far out, meteorologists said, but it's expected to arrive Friday and last through the weekend. "There is still quite a bit of discrepancy" in various forecast models, leading to the uncertainty, said Phil Warren, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions in Wichita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|45
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC