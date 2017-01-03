Airlines paying more to land, rent at Wichita airport
Jean Zoglman, chief financial officer of the Wichita Airport Authority, said Monday at the Airport Advisory Board's monthly meeting that rates for the space airlines rent at Eisenhower's terminal increased 15 percent, from $37.38 per square foot to $43.15 per square foot. Airlines also saw a nearly 8 percent increase in landing fee rates in 2017, from $3.17 to $3.42 per 1,000 pounds of an aircraft's maximum gross landed weight.
