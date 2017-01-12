Admit it, Wichita: Youa re drowning in eggs, milk and bread
As anyone who dared visit a Wichita grocery store on Friday can confirm, a whole lot of people have a whole lot of milk, eggs and bread in their houses right now. The shelves at local grocery stores were stripped bare as people did what people do when preparing for an Ice-pocalypse - they stood in endless lines to buy the holy trifecta of being trapped in your home.
