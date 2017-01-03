Adams Elementary Playground Fire
Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set.The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.
