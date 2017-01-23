ACLU seeks copy of proposed changes to US election law

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, carries paperwork as he is greeted before a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. On Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal court to force Kobach to turn over proposed amendments to the nation's voter registration law that he was photographed bringing to the meeting with Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.