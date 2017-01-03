A New Type Of Food Pantry Is Sprouting In Yards Across America
There's a small-scale charity movement starting to take hold in neighborhoods across the country. Think of those "little free library" boxes, but with a twist: These are small pantries stocked with free food and personal care items like toothbrushes and diapers for people in need.
