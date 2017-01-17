'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Based on the beloved best-selling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, "A Dog's Purpose," from director Lasse Hallstrom, shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog's perspective also stars Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid.

