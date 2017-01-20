A dog bit a Wichita TV personality an...

A dog bit a Wichita TV personality and an animal control officer. Its owner wants it back

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The owner of the pit bull involved in an attack on a Wichita TV host faces a Friday hearing on whether she'll be able to get her dog back. The dog was locked up after a Dec. 19 biting attack on R.J. Dickens, news director at KCTU-TV and best known for years of hosting public-affairs and talk shows on the station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
Illegal immigrant deported 9 times Dec 30 Ted Pinnix 1
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Dec 21 Bystander 9
in search of Dec 21 peter long prong 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Sedgwick County was issued at January 13 at 4:56AM CST

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC