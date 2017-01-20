A dog bit a Wichita TV personality and an animal control officer. Its owner wants it back

The owner of the pit bull involved in an attack on a Wichita TV host faces a Friday hearing on whether she'll be able to get her dog back. The dog was locked up after a Dec. 19 biting attack on R.J. Dickens, news director at KCTU-TV and best known for years of hosting public-affairs and talk shows on the station.

