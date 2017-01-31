a Alicea actress doesna t live here anymore a " but shea ll gladly visit
The April 22 performances of "Alice in Wonderland Live" at the Orpheum will be a bit of a homecoming for Madison Dylan. The Wichita native, born Madison Petrich, stars as Alice in the production, put on by Rapidfire International , a touring theater producer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse
|Mon
|Fearful
|21
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Mon
|anonymous
|23
|Bryan Wooten
|Mon
|clb
|3
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC