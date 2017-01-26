92-year-old woman pulled from car, pepper-sprayed
A 92-year-old woman was pulled from her car, pepper-sprayed and robbed earlier this week in Wichita, Kansas. "I had just got in my car, and closed the door when I felt something snatch the door," said Shelvie Cartwright, who was robbed.
