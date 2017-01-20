2017 Regional Scholastic Art Winners

Washburn Rural High School art students, lead by their teacher Brad LeDuc, have won Gold Key awards in this year's regional Scholastic art competition. Their work will be on display at the Mark Arts Center in Wichita from Jan. 29 through March 5. From right: Clare Fallon, Emma Hixson, Tru Terrell and Mya Elliott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.