Won't anyone develop in downtown Wichita without incentives?

Action the Wichita City Council will consider next week makes one wonder: If downtown Wichita is so great, why does the city have to give away so much? Next week the Wichita City Council will consider a package of incentives for the developer of a large downtown building, the Finney State Office Center. The building has an appraised value of $7,902,570, per the Sedgwick County Treasurer.

