Wichitaa s police helicopter down to its final days
"Tough decisions have to be made," said Capt. Dan East, who, as head of the Special Investigations Unit, oversees the air unit, which consists of a helicopter, a pilot and a mechanic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Dec 21
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
|Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools
|Dec 8
|yidfellas USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC