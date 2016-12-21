Wichitaa s economy looking good for 2017
The coming year looks to be a really good one for the Wichita area, with an increasing sense of possibility and optimism, even though the metro area's economic and job growth is actually expected to be fairly tepid. The good news is that if the city doesn't finally surpass its 2007 economic peak this year, it will almost certainly do so in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Dec 21
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
|Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools
|Dec 8
|yidfellas USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC