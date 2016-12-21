Wichita weather: Morning fog, high in the 40s on a mostly sunny day
Commuters could see some patchy fog in the Wichita area on their drive to work on Wednesday morning, forecasters say. Winds will stir later in the morning as the temperature begins a climb to a high in the mid-40s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|4 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|4
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|17 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|17 hr
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|17 hr
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
|Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools
|Dec 8
|yidfellas USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC