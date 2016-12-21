Wichita TV personality attacked by dog in elevator
Longtime Wichita television personality R.J. Dickens was in the emergency room Monday night after being attacked by a pit bull dog in the elevator at his apartment building. Dickens, news director at KCTU-TV, said he was riding down in an elevator at The Commodore Apartments, 222 E. Elm, when the attack occurred.
