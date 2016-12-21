Wichita to mark Kwanzaaa s 50th anniv...

Wichita to mark Kwanzaaa s 50th anniversary

22 hrs ago

Fifty years after a struggle for freedom motivated Kwanzaa founder Maulana Karenga to create a celebration of the peoples affected by the African diaspora, the Wichita community will observe Kwanzaa's golden anniversary. The Wichita Griots Storytelling Institute and the Wichita African American Council of Elders are holding family-friendly events on the first and fifth days of the holiday.

