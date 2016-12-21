Wichita man gets more than 30 years for kidnapping and robbery
A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for several robberies and kidnappings in Sedgwick County last winter and spring, according to a news release. Kristopher Williams of Wichita was sentenced Monday by Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios to 32 years and three months.
