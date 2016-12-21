Wichita commercial real estate set for strong year led by downtown
Commercial real estate in 2017 looks to be the strongest year in a decade, as projects started in 2015 or 2016 open and many new ones are launched. However, much of the development is seen as catch-up from the slow years after the recession, and the upside on potential growth is capped by the slow growth in the overall Wichita economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Dec 21
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
|Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools
|Dec 8
|yidfellas USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC