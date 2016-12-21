Wichita can expect a wet Christmas, but not a white one
They're much more likely to hear thunder on Christmas Day, forecasters say. A strong storm system will roll through the nation's midsection on Christmas Day, "but we're going to be on the warm side" of the front, National Weather Service meteorologist Mick McGuire said.
