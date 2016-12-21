Whata s next for Wichitaa s superintendent search?
School board members will meet in a closed-door session Thursday to discuss the qualities they want in a new superintendent and to hash out the process they will use to seek a replacement for John Allison, who recently accepted the top job at Olathe public schools . "This gives us an opportunity to rethink where we've been, what we've done, where we want to go and who we want to be," said board member Lynn Rogers.
