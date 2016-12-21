Theya ll be home for Christmas as dream comes true
Virgil Hollingsworth embraces his daughters Shaquaja, second from right, and Lebrajae, left, as they are presented with their new home on Thursday evening. Virgil Hollingsworth accepts the keys to his new home from Jay Smith, Intrust Bank president and COO, on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Dec 21
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
|Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools
|Dec 8
|yidfellas USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC