Talk of her abortions, sex life and alleged racism led to Kansas teacher's firing
Wichita East High School fired a substitute teacher last year for discussions of abortion, sex and alleged racism. The Kansas Court of Appeals has dismissed a defamation lawsuit by a former substitute teacher who was fired after telling students about her two abortions and her sexual habits, along with alleged comments about the causes of homosexuality, sexual assault, the death of Eric Garner and the abuse of welfare by African-Americans.
