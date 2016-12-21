Start off the New Year with guided hike at a Kansas park
Linda Lanterman and Kansas State Parks want to help you, through the First Day Hikes that have been held on New Year's Day since 2012. "This is our biggest year, with 18 state parks participating," said Lanterman, state park director for Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
