Pompeo could be in hot seat at CIA

Pompeo could be in hot seat at CIA

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Assuming he is confirmed, Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, may have an even tougher job than he thought as director of the CIA. President-elect Donald Trump has disparaged the agency and its competence, most recently related to the CIA's conclusion that Russian hackers attempted to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... 4 hr Fundie Sniffling 4
Bryan Wooten (May '16) 17 hr Jamie Dundee 41
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) 17 hr Bystander 9
in search of 17 hr peter long prong 2
drunk bar regular *bartenders beware* Dec 14 vicsim 1
Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14) Dec 8 Scared 7
News Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools Dec 8 yidfellas USA 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,651

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC