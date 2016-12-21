Pompeo could be in hot seat at CIA
Assuming he is confirmed, Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, may have an even tougher job than he thought as director of the CIA. President-elect Donald Trump has disparaged the agency and its competence, most recently related to the CIA's conclusion that Russian hackers attempted to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.
