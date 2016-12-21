No public comment allowed at lawmakersa public forum
The annual forum at the jury room at the Sedgwick County Courthouse has long been a platform for the general public to ask questions about - and in some cases express disapproval of - state policies ranging from taxes to Medicaid to marijuana reform. This year, however, there won't be an open mic for people to address the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation, according to a delegation Facebook announcement and an e-mail sent to lawmakers by outgoing delegation chairman Sen. Michael O'Donnell, R-Wichita.
