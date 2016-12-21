Man threatened by suspect with gun, police say
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to catch whoever threatened a 49-year-old man with a gun at around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Chautauqua. The victim told police that two unknown suspects drove up to his residence and threatened him with a gun, officer Paul Cruz said Wednesday.
