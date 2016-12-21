Man sentenced to 18 years in stabbing death after false rape claim
A 30-year-old man has been ordered to serve 18 years and 10 months in prison for murdering a man last December over a rape that never happened. When authorities found the body of Moises Arias-Aranda in a maroon SUV parked along North Hydraulic last Christmas Eve, his hands and legs were bound with electrical cords, he had been stabbed in the back 36 times and had head and facial injuries.
