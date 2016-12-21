Longtime womena s retailer closes at Towne East Square
Wichita customers of the Limited , a longtime women's clothing store chain, were notified by e-mail on Thursday that the Limited store in Towne East Square has closed. However, it further says that the Towne East store is permanently closed but customers can shop on the chain's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Dec 21
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
|Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools
|Dec 8
|yidfellas USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC